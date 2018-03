Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: An elderly man is left homeless after fire destroyed his house at Pujut 4 here yesterday.

It is said that 65-year-old Mustapha Sebli, who lives alone, managed to escape unhurt.

According to a firefighter from Lopeng Fire and Rescue station, they received a distress call at 4.40pm.

“Efforts to save the house from being razed to the ground failed – the fire spread too quickly throughout the unit,” said the firefighter.