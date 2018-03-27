Malaysia to head Asia Pacific ICT Alliance

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will lead the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) following the appointment of National ICT Association of Malaysia (PIKOM) Councillor, Stan Singh, as the new Chairman.

In a statement today, PIKOM said Stan’s appointment, announced at the recent 57th APICTA Exco Meeting in Myanmar, marked the first time Malaysia is leading the 18-year-old global information and communications technology (ICT) alliance, which has 16 members.

He takes over from Sri Lanka’s Dr Dileepa De Silva, who served as APICTA Chairman from 2014.

Fulvio Inserra, the Chief Awards Judge of the Australia Information Industry Association was appointed the new Deputy Chairman.

The 16-members of APICTA are Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, PIKOM said the annual International APICTA awards, which recognises the top talent in technology development, would be held from Oct 9-13 in Guangzhou, China. – Bernama