Man assaulted for vandalising car after owner snubs race challenge

KUCHING: A man was beaten up for vandalising another person’s vehicle after the latter ignored his challenge to race their cars on Sunday.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, who confirmed the matter, said the incident happened around 8pm after the suspect damaged a car belonging to a 22-year-old man at a shopping complex in Kota Padawan.

“The 20-year-old suspect had earlier challenged the victim to a car race, but was ignored by the latter. Angered by the snub, the suspect vandalised the victim’s car by smashing all four windows, headlights, rear bonnet and roof, as well as slashing all four tyres,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Aidil added that following the incident, both parties showed up at the Mile 10 police station to

lodge reports, where one of the victim’s friends assaulted the suspect.

“The suspect was subsequently brought by his friends to a private hospital for treatment, but was told to seek further treatment at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“However, checks at SGH found that the suspect did not go there for treatment,” he said, adding that investigation is ongoing.