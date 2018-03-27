No Gadget Hour campaign to continue this year

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SERDANG: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry plans to continue the No Gadget Hour campaign this year to promote interpersonal bonding in the community, especially among the young and family institution.

Its minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said it was proposed the No Gadget Hour campaign be held during the 1Malaysia National Family Month celebration being spearheaded by the National Population and Family Development Board Malaysia (LPPKN).

The ministry started the No Gadget Hour campaign last year by encouraging the people to ‘forget’ their gadgets while at the dining table, especially when eating with family members.

Rohani said the No Gadget Hour campaign should continue this year as the LPPKN study found that 78 per cent of parents allowed their children to own and use gadgets with 3.7 per cent of them not monitoring their children’s gadget usage.

“Although Malaysia has developed, technology does not have to control the way Malaysians live as a family,” he told reporters after presenting the Excellent Service Award to 650 staff of the ministry and its agencies and departments at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) here today.

Rohani said during the No Gadget Hour campaign, family members were encouraged to set aside their gadgets to spend quality time with the family.

“The proposal to create the No Gadget Hour is aimed at educating the current younger generation on the need to communicate verbally, using body language and eye-contact. The ministry does not want the new generation to not understand about interpersonal bonding,” she said. – Bernama