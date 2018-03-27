No PBS defections to Warisan – Max

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA MARUDU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has denied the claim that its members have defected to Parti Warisan Sabah.

PBS acting president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said there have been no resignation letters received by PBS Tandek from its members.

“Those so-called PBS members left the party since the 13th general election to join PKR and the opposition.

“We did our dry run for DUN Tandek today. It was very successful, showing that all PBS branches and members are intact,” said the Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal on Sunday received the applications of over 1,600 people to join his party at a meet-the-people session in Kampung Tambun Laut in Kota Marudu.

Maximus added that it was just a typical stale propaganda of opposition Warisan.

“Our checks showed only over 100 persons attended the Warisan event last Saturday, with a majority coming from outside Kota Marudu,” said Maximus.

He also said that everything is in order for the 14th General Election (GE14) in Tandek, based on dry run of the event here, yesterday.

Describing the whole process as “successful and efficient”, Maximus, who is also the Kota Marudu member of parliament, urged the Barisan Nasional election machinery to emulate what they went through during the simulation programme.

“It rained today (yesterday), and I was worried the turn-out would be poor. But of the 100 people called to take part in the dry run, 92 people came out to vote.

“I hope that on polling day, voters would show similar support, rain or shine,” said Maximus when giving an overall comment of the programme.

He said the dry run tested the BN’s election machinery’s readiness, and the success showed that Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and the coalition, are roaring to face the opposition.

BN Kota Marudu will also be holding the GE14 dry run for Matunggong today.