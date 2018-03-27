Police nab 40 in illegal gambling blitz across state

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Raids carried out by police against illegal gambling activities in the state netted 40 individuals over the past week.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said a total of 30 raids were conducted against illegal lottery, cyber gambling and gambling in public space.

“From March 18 to March 25, raids were carried out in Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Padawan, Sri Aman, Saratok, Meradong, Mukah, Lawas, Betong, Kota Samarahan, Bau, Sarikei and Bintulu.

“Of the raids, 26 were against illegal lottery, three against cyber gambling and one against gambling in public,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Dev Kumar, illegal lottery raids saw the arrest of 27 persons and seizure of RM3,439, mobile phones, portable printers, calculators, betting slips and stationeries.

As for cyber gambling, he said police raided 24-hour convenience stores here and in Sri Aman for offering reload services to online gamblers.

“Eleven service providers were arrested while 10 mobile phones and cash amounting to RM4,533 were seized,” he added.

Those arrested, aged between 17 and 74 years, are being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming House Act.