Sabah financially solid – CM

SANDAKAN: Over the years, Sabah’s financial position has been at a solid level after the prudent measures taken alongside with fuel and commodity prices.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman said for seven consecutive years, the State Government had presented a large amount of budget to drive and accelerate the development and progress of the state for the well-being of the people.

“For this year, the State Government has tabled a state budget of RM4,104.35 million with a surplus budget of RM64.89 million.

“However, in an increasingly challenging economic environment, we need to improve prudential measures to ensure sustainable economic growth and sustainable financial position.

“As the number one in the state administration, the responsibility of a chief minister is to administer the State and ensure that any development plan can be realized for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Speaking at the Congress of Unions of Employees in Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) gathering ceremony held at Sri Libaran Hall yesterday, Musa also said apart from having good management financially, Sabah also had good governance.

Good governance is essential for the success of an organization. Without transparency, accountability and efficient financial management, an organization will face problems and failures.

“Always apply prudent spending principles. State resources and expenditure should be managed in a prudent, effective and efficient way, and in accordance with the prescribed financial regulations.

“We believe that we can carry out our obligation and responsibilities more efficiently and effectively in view of the various achievements we have achieved. AAA rating for seven consecutive years, a strong financial management which has been awarded with 16 years of clean bill is a testament to the brilliant achievement in financial aspects.

“I always remind civil servants that just because we have done well, it does not mean that we cannot do better, and we cannot take things easily,” he said.

To ensure the smooth flow of government service delivery systems, several state-level meetings such as State Action Council Meetings and Integrity Meetings have been held to get briefings on the latest developments implemented throughout the state, he said.

Musa said despite various achievements, there is still room for improvement of departments, agencies and government-linked companies that need to be strengthened.

“All parties, including civil servants, are reminded to always practice integrity and sincerity in their respective duties and responsibilities,” he said.

Musa reiterated that the need for close collaboration between State and Federal departments and agencies is important in matters pertaining to planning and implementation of development in the state.