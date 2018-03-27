Six foreigners arrested in joint ops against illegal extraction of high-value wood  

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Local tip-offs and extra vigilance paid off for the patrolling team involved in an operation near Ulu Engkari-Emperan Pau area recently, where they apprehended six foreigners caught camping inside Lanjak Entimau Wildlife Sanctuary.

The foreign nationals were also found to have tools and other items – suspected for usage in extracting ‘gaharu’ (agarwood) – in their possession.

The joint enforcement team comprised members of Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) Sibu Regional Office, Wildlife Conservation Society, Lubok Antu police and the Armed

Forces.

The foreigners were later sent for detention at Lubok Antu police station pending further investigation by the authorities concerned.

Their tools were also confiscated.

The case has been handed over to the Forest Department for further action.