SRDC commended for public engagement

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has been commended for efforts to roll out many activities for the benefit of the people.

Commending the council at the closing of Durin Festival last Sunday, Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said he noted with appreciation the proactive approaches by the council in organising many events for the people.

“The turn-out at the festival has been overwhelming, thanks to the many activities slotted in,” he said of the festival organised by the council.

He urged the council to do the same for its future festivals.

For this, he said he expected the councillors, especially those from his Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) to take active roles and participate in the activities.

On the 14th general election (GE14), Tiong called on the people to rally behind the Barisan Nasional Government.

“GE14 will be held soon, thus I hope that the people will cooperate and unite to give the fullest support to the current government in the election,” he said.

Among those present were Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat Jubin, Council chairman Sempurai Petrus Nyelai and the festival organising chairman Teo Boon Siew.