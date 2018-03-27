Trump lawyer tells porn star ‘cease and desist’ after interview — Fox

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen demanded that adult-film star Stormy Daniels “cease and desist,” Fox News reported on Monday, after she spoke in a “60 Minutes” television interview about her alleged affair with Trump and the threat she said she received to stay silent.

Fox reported that Cohen’s attorney demanded in a letter, sent late Sunday after the interview was broadcast, that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, apologize for implying in the interview that Cohen was behind a threat she said a stranger made against her in 2011 if she did not “leave Trump alone.”

The letter also insisted that Daniels, an actress, dancer, and producer, refrain from making “false and defamatory statements” about Cohen in the future.

Daniels sued the president on March 6, stating that Trump never signed an agreement for her to keep quiet about an “intimate” relationship between them.

White House aides did not respond immediately to requests for comment after the interview aired. — Reuters

