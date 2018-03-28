Carjacker, workshop owner arrested

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Police today have arrested a man at a budget hotel in connection with an e-hailing car stolen along Muara Tuang last Friday.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said a task force from the D9 Robbery State headquarters was activated to track down the suspect and the stolen vehicle.

According to him, the team acted on information received on Tuesday at 4.00 pm and led by ASP Lawrence Rawieng conducted a raid at a budget hotel at Tabuan Jaya, here.

“When the team broke down the door to the room, the suspect escaped through a window and hid in a store a few lots away from the budget hotel.

“The police team managed to locate and arrest him, and he was then brought back to his room at the budget hotel where a machete was recovered,” he said in a statement issued today.

Dev Kumar pointed out upon questioning, the suspect admitted committing the robbery. He claimed he sold the Perodua Myvi to a workshop at Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong, Kuching for RM1,000.

At 2.30pm today, the same D9 team conducted a raid at a car workshop at Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong, Kuching.

“The stolen compact car was found in the workshop. However, the vehicle had been cannibalised and the chassis number tampered with.

“The owner of the workshop, a 39-year-old man, was arrested and the vehicle seized,” he said, adding that the main suspect has been remanded for seven days for further investigation while the workshop owner will be brought to court tomorrow for remand.

The case is investigated as robbery under section 392/397 of the Penal Code.