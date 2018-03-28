Couple clean child openly in public

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Irked by the action of a couple who chose to clean up their child openly instead of using the toilet in a shopping mall here yesterday, a Facebook user posted their photo on social media.

Edrie MC took a photo of the couple huddled in a corner of the mall where they cleaned up their toddler.

She wrote on her Facebook account, “The sight that makes me cringe every single time. Public urination (or) defecation and this time inside a mall where there is visible toilet signages and information counter. There is also a child changing room (or) nursery in Metrojaya (maybe need to have more). Yes, they’re tourists. Maybe we need signage not just in English (or) Bahasa Malaysia.

Edrie who works with a travel tour agency, said the incident took place at about 1.30pm near the elevator area on the ground floor of Suria Sabah Shopping Mall here.

When asked about what she saw, Edrie said, “They are cleaning up the child as I saw them taking out the wet wipes. The kid was making a lot of noise (but) I didn’t want to spoil my lunch to find out.”

Edrie believed the family were not locals based on their language and accent.

She said as such public display had become rampant, the malls and other public places should put up more signages in various languages so the tourists are aware of the facilities around them.