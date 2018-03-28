Nation 

Fuel prices for week Mar 29 to Apr 4

A motorist holds a fuel pump at a service station. AFP file photo

 

KUCHING: Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) has released fuel prices for the week starting March 29  to April 4.

All prices remain as they are like last week, with RON97 priced at RM2.47 per litre, RON95 at RM2.20 per litre and diesel at RM2.18 per litre.

These prices will come into effect at 12:01am on March 29 and will last until April 4.

The information was posted on KPDNKK’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

 

