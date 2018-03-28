Gerakan ready to deliver seats

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: With the current two seats held by Gerakan in Sabah, the party has strong support from its members throughout the state to deliver every seat to be fielded by them, and the other seats to be given to other Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties.

The party’s vice president, Datuk Seri Raymond Tan Shu Kiah, said in terms of preparation, the party had been ready with many activities even after winning the previous general election.

“Whatever seats given to Gerakan we have the responsibility to deliver.

“I hope this is not only Gerakan, but the other component parties in BN. Although we only have two seats, we are looking forward to help in the other seats as long as they are BN seats.

“This is the concept of the BN big family where we help each other to win,” he said to reporters after launching the ground breaking of the third factory for Life Water in Kota Kinabalu Industrial Parks (KKIP).

Gerakan has been in Sabah for 22 years and been allocated two seats in the 13th general election.

The party won both seats, which are the Tanjong Papat state seat held by Tan and Elopura held by Datuk Au Kam Wah.