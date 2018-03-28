Govt asked to help concession holders overcome hurdles in FMC achievement

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state government has a key role to play in helping timber concession holders to overcome the hurdles of achieving forest management certification (FMC).

In stressing this, Sarawak Timber Association (STA) chairman Pamanca Datuk Wong Kie Yik pointed out that the hurdles include resolving land claim issues, standardising guidelines and procedures, as well as providing training to build the capacity for skilled personnel for its members to implement certification in their forest management units.

“STA members grasp the importance of sustainable forest management and have answered the state government’s call to undergo FMC,” he addressed the STA Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Wisma STA here today.

Late last year, the state government has made it mandatory for all timber concession holders to obtain FMC by year 2020 in order to enhance forest management in Sarawak.

“STA members are currently at different stages of the certification process. However, the process of obtaining FMC is not a mean feat,” he said.

The exercise, he stressed, is long and costly where the cost are not shared by the buyers of certified timber.

With third party verification based on the Sarawak Timber Legality Verification System (STLVS) Standard and FMC all being mandatory for long term licences, he said it is more reasonable that the verification based on STLVS Standard be made optional for licensees who have obtained the FMC.

STLVS Standard had been finalised in early 2017 with the collective efforts and tenacity of the Association, Forest Department Sarawak (FDS), Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) as well as Harwood Timber Sdn Bhd, paving the way for third party verification based on the STLVS Standard.

By year 2020, all logs and timber products exported from Sarawak must be verified under the STLVS Standard.

Wong revealed that the latest development of STLVS was conveyed to STA members in a series of roadshows held in Sibu, Miri, Bintulu and Kuching.

“STA also actively promotes the SLTVS in the international arena.

“STA also welcomes the intention of the state government to work with Malaysian Timber Certification Council (MTCC) on the mutual recognition of the same components in the STLVS Standard and Malaysian Timber Certification Scheme,” he added.

Nonetheless, STA believes that its members will eventually realise the state government’s aspiration, if the enabling conditions are in place.

STA honorary secretary Dato Henry Lau, honorary treasurer Philip Choo, Forest Plantation Committee chairman Peter Ling, Furniture and Other Woodworking Committee chairman Yek Siew Liong, Hill Logging Committee chairman Dato Sri Law Kiu Kiong, Log Marketing Committee chairman James Ho, Moulding Committee chairman Penghulu Law Buong Hoo, Panel Products Committee vice chairman Paul Wong, Sawmilling Committee chairman Annie Wong and Timber Products Marketing Committee chairman Stephen Hii were present.