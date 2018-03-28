HDC to build affordable houses using modular system

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has come up with a modular system to build houses priced between RM250,000 to RM300,000.

Such system was the result of the signing of the Heads of Agreement (HoA) held at Conceiving Board Manufacturing (CBM) Co Ltd plant in Foshan, Guanding in China a year ago between Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation and Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers, Association (Sheda) Kuching branch.

Today, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg performed the earth-breaking ceremony of the Modular System Factory Development.

The Modular System Factory Development in Demak Laut will be jointly developed by Smart Housing R &D Sdn Bhd, a company registered in Malaysia and located at Sukma Commercial Centre and CBM Co Ltd, China.

The HoA stipulates that HDC will be a majority stakeholder in the company set through the joint venture, Green Modilar R & R Sdn Bhd.

The venture would facilitate technology transfer from CBM into the state and meet the housing needs of Sarawakians by bringing in houses that could be built quickly and in an affordable manner.

“Prices of houses in the state are extremely high and out of reach of most buyers, and perhaps with the modular housing, Sarawak can provide housing at a price of RM250,000 to RM300,000,” said Abang Johari.

He stressed that the modular system was among the initiatives of the government to reduce the prices of houses.

The chief minister pointed out that the government has to look for its own approach to provide houses for the people, adding that the modular system was one of the approaches.

He pointed out that the modular panelling products could also be used in the construction of schools and government clinics.