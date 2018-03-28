IGP warns of stern action against those who take part in protest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will take stern action under the Peaceful Assembly Act (APA) 2012 against any individual or quarters who join the planned protest outside the Parliament building today, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun,

He said this was because the organisers had not applied for a permit to hold the assembly.

“We will monitor the situation and will act accordingly under the APA 2012 against those who defy the order,” he told reporters after the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) Excellent Service Awards ceremony at Bukit Aman here yesterday.

It is learnt that electoral reform movement Bersih 2.0 plans to hold a rally outside the Parliament today and submit a memorandum of protest to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia over the redelineation proposal by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fuzi reiterated that the PDRM were now ready for the 14th General Election (GE14) including adding more police personnel should there be an increase of electoral constituencies this time around.

He said about 79,000 police personnel or 69 per cent of the total number of the force from various departments and units would be involved in GE14.

“We have had 13 (general) elections before this… It is hoped that the people will take positive action and exercise their rights as voters the best possible,” he said.

Mohamad Fuzi also said security control would be enhanced from time to time especially during the campaigning period and polling day, and that the public need not have to worry or fear at that time.

Earlier, the IGP congratulated 10,133 PDRM personnel who received Excellent Service Awards for 2017. — Bernama