JASA staff told to keep up with change

KUCHING: The Special Affairs Department (JASA) must keep up with change and change according to the times.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan urged staff members to remain professional, basing their work on truth for the good of the country.

“As a department on the forefront, we must understand the current situation so we can convey accurate information. The way that we communicate now is different,” he said, pointing out that social media is now the norm, but the information that passes through it may not be correct.

Awang Tengah was speaking at the JASA ‘Sedia & Yakin’ #UntilWeWin dinner, held at a leading hotel Tuesday night.

JASA’s role in steering and being the intermediary between sociopolitic departments is important in collecting information, analysis and results projection in several state and general elections in the last 16 years

“Your input will influence the decisions that will be made by our leadership. It must be done professionally. Don’t based it on wants or emotions. This will certainly become a problem for those who are to make decisions. Sometimes the decision might not be the right one.”

Also present were Integrity and Ombudsman Minister Datuk Talib Zulpilip, Corporate Affairs Assistant Minister Abdullah Saidol, Sarawak Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, JASA Director General Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi, and JASA Sarawak director Hassan Busu.