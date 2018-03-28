‘Join S’wak Product Pavilion for bigger market access’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Sarawakian entrepreneurs should register with state-owned Sarawak Product Pavilion (SPP) and its e-marketing platform to expose their products to bigger markets in Peninsular Malaysia and beyond.

Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development (MIED) SME and Entrepreneur Development Division head Samat Junai said the gateway is made available by the ministry to boost market access for Sarawakian products and overcome the constraints of a smaller domestic market.

“Targeting the market in Kuala Lumpur for a start, SPP ultimately would be a showcase for Sarawakian products to the global markets as part of the ministry’s push to support entrepreneurs to export their products instead of being constrained by a small domestic market,” he said during the soft launch of Borneo Outlet Store at Waterfront Commercial Centre, here yesterday.

Samat said the unique arrangements include providing free transportation for goods of SPP-registered entrepreneurs throughout Sarawak to the showcase in Kuala Lumpur in the initial stage, coupled with e-commerce platform for further market penetration.

SPP at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman is strategically located in a five-storey premise in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. It features food, handicrafts and café (Ground Level); furniture, timber-based products and eco-tourism products (Level 1); e-commerce operations (Level 2); seminar and training facilities (Level 3); and accommodation (Level 4).

Samat also commended Borneo Outlet Store for taking the initiative in marketing local SME products, saying this is encouraged by MIED as a supporting infrastructure to the bigger plan of boosting entrepreneurs’ market access.

“This is a welcomed move and we hoped other entrepreneurs can also emulate this concept by Borneo Outlet Store of purchasing products from local entrepreneurs in the state.

“SPP would be looking forward for more entrepreneurs to take such initiatives and proceed to play the role as the collection centre to push the products through its platform to the wider market,” he said.

Earlier, Iana Corporation Sdn Bhd managing director Mohammad Hafidz Rohani said Borneo Outlet Store opened for business last month and currently has 25 vendors from here and Kuching under its wing.

“The emphasis is marketing Sarawak products, and we look forward to linking up and collaborating with SPP in getting more local entrepreneurs to sell more of their products,” he said.