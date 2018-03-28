Kapit sees drop in crime for first quarter of the year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: The number of crimes reported here between January and this month dropped by 56 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Kapit police chief DSP Freddy Bian said from January to this month, only nine crime cases were reported compared to 16 cases from January to March last year.

“This is an improvement. Most of the cases were robberies and house break-ins. Many cases could have been prevented if only the property owners looked after their houses properly. For example, the back door or window was unlocked when the house was empty,” he said during a high tea on Sunday in connection with the 211th Police Day celebration.

Freddy attributed the lower crime index in the district to close co-operation between the police and the community.

During the event, Bank Rakyat Kapit assistant manager Abdul Harun Saadi presented a cake to Freddy to mark the occasion.