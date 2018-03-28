Malaysia lags behind in IBS construction adoption – CIDB

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is still 20 years behind in the adoption of industrialised building system (IBS) due to technical issues such as construction joints, standardisation of components size and economies of scale.

Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia Chairman Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajuddin Ali said even though the IBS construction method was not new to Malaysia as it was introduced in the 90s, it had a slow uptake.

“Its adoption in the local construction industry is still low due to high costs,” he told reporters after the launch of a seminar on IBS here today.

The IBS is a technique of construction whereby components are manufactured in a controlled environment, either at site or off site, placed and assembled into construction works.

Ahmad Tajuddin said the IBS adoption would not only benefit industry players but would also contribute to nation building as it would help Malaysia achieve a developed-country status by 2020.

“This is the main driver why we still implement IBS today. By adopting IBS, mechanisation and related modern construction methods in the construction industry, we will create a holistic approach that addresses projects right from the design stage all the way to completion.

“Through this method, the industry can reap its benefits, such as a shorter time-frame to completion, enhanced quality of work, mitigating impact to the natural environment, hence, resulting in a more cost-efficient construction sector,” he added.

Earlier, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, in his speech, said in order to accelerate the adoption of IBS, several Construction Industry Transformation Programme 2016-2020 (CITP’s) key initiatives had been undertaken to increase the awareness on the benefits of IBS.

His speech was read by Ahmad Tajuddin.

Fadillah said the initiatives introduced covered the entire construction ecosystem, involving both the public and private sectors, different levels of authorities, as well as different sizes of industry players to ensure that IBS awareness and adoption was understood and realised across the entire construction value chain.

“These include drive scale of IBS adoption via public and private sector projects; drive scale for public-private collaboration to accelerate IBS implementation; and propel IBS supply chain via economic mechanisms,” he added.

The one-day IBS Seminar themed ‘Enhancement of Productivity through Smart Construction Technologies’ was held in conjunction with the International Construction Week 2018 organised by the Ministry of Works, CIDB and Master Builders Association Malaysia. – Bernama