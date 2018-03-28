Ministry considering producing potable water

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SERI ISKANDAR: The Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry proposes to forge cooperation with water operators nationwide to produce potable water that does have to be boiled before consumption.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang, said several developed countries were supplying potable water that could be consumed without having to be boiled.

He said the ministry looked forward to cooperation from the water operators to realise the proposal and was considering how to supply such water.

“It is a challenge for us to implement this over the next five years so that the people get high quality and clean water for consumption.

“To achieve this, we have to improve the quality of water and ensure that the water storage system in every residential area is well maintained and has sufficient water reserve margin to meet the needs of the people,” he said.

Dr Zaini spoke to reporters after a dialogue on the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) and Green Technology Master Plan 2017-2030 in conjunction with the World Water Day 2018 celebration at the Seri Iskandar Perak campus of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) here.

About 1,200 people, comprising community leaders, civil servants, tertiary students and local residents attended the dialogue which discussed, among others, climate change and a proposal to establish a Green Economic Zone in areas at high risk of pollution. — Bernama