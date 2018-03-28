Nation 

MyCC, SPAD to ensure e-hailing mart remains competitive

Grab acquired its rival Uber’s Southeast Asian operations early this week.

 

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) and Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) will ensure that competition in e-hailing services will not be disrupted by the recent merger between Uber and Grab.

In a statement today, the MyCC said, currently, there were many other enterprises which offered e-hailing services.

“The commission strongly believes in promoting and protecting the process of competition and it will not hesitate to intervene if any anti-competitive conducts are found to be disrupting competition in the e-hailing market,” it said.

The public were urged to lodge their complaints with the MyCC at complaints@mycc.gov.my if they found any enterprises in the e-hailing market engaged in anti-competitive conducts. – Bernama

