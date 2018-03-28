New ambassador meets Malaysian diaspora in Switzerland

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BERN: Malaysia’s new ambassador to Switzerland Sharrina Abdullah met with the Malaysian diaspora during a lunch get-together on Sunday at the Asia Budo Centre in Zurich.

A press release yesterday said in her welcoming remarks, Sharrina reflected on the achievements of Malaysia as a stable, moderate, and trusted interlocutor on the world stage.

She also took the opportunity to share the investments and incentives that Malaysia is offering to capitalise on the new economy such as the newly-established Malaysia Tech Entrepreneur Programme.

The event held by the Embassy of Malaysia in Berne drew in over 250 guests, comprising Swiss-based Malaysians and their families.

The lunch also showcased the rich cultural diversity of Malaysia through the offering of traditional Malaysian cuisine and a number of cultural performances.

The Malaysian diaspora in Zurich mainly consists of a diverse group of professionals, who are attached to Swiss and other foreign multinational corporations.

Prior to her new appointment, Sharrina was previously the ambassador to Senegal.

She also held the position of undersecretary of the South Central Asia Division of the Foreign Ministry from 2011 to 2014, and undersecretary (research) at the Department of Research, Treaty and International Law of the ministry from 2009 to 2011.