Opposition’s negative claims on BR1M does not affect govt’s commitment – Musa

SANDAKAN: Whatever negative claims made by the opposition about the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) does not affect the government’s commitment to continue providing aid to benefit the people.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman said that was the way in which the Barisan Nasional (BN) constantly sought the best approach to help the people.

“Whatever the opposition says about BR1M we don’t care, what is important is that the people can benefi t.

“This is our way as the government to always assist the people and find the best ways to help them,” he said at the Libaran BR1M handing over ceremony to 2,900 recipients here yesterday.

He said the BR1M disbursements were important as it was the wish of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and the BN government to help the people in any way.

He said it was more crucial that the people could benefit from the policies of the BN government, including BR1M, which was announced by Najib in October 2011 during the Budget 2012 presentation.

Meanwhile a BR1M recipient, Tahir Bin Ausad, 72, from Kampung Kayu near here said the aid was very meaningful for his family, especially for the purchase of essential items.

Another recipient Amy Normawaty, 36, from Kampung Suan Lamba Kinabatangan, said she appreciated the aid which showed the concern of the government for the people, particularly the needy.