RM25 mln Bario water supply project a promise fulfilled

BARIO: Construction of the RM25-million Bario water supply project is good news for residents of 13 villages here, in that it would address the water supply problem that has been affecting them for years.

Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said works commenced on March 6 this year and should be completed by March 2020.

This project, upon completion, would benefit over 1,000 villagers of Arur Dalan, Bario Asal, Arur Layun, Bued Main Beruh, Ulung Palang B, Pa’ Ramapuh A, Pa’Ramapuh B, Padang Pasir, Kampung Baru, Pa’Umor, Pa’Ukat, Pa’Lungan and Pa’Derung.

“We are looking at fulfilling the promise made by former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem who had come here and announced that he would provide a water treatment plant for the people in Bario.

“It is our obligation to ensure this project becomes a reality to provide clean and treated water to residents in Bario and help us accomplish our mission of providing basic amenities to all rural areas in the state by 2025,” Dr Rundi said in officiating at the ground-breaking ceremony of the project at the community hall here on Monday.

According to him, the contractor Ceria Alliance Sdn Bhd has been given 24 months to complete the works.

“Nevertheless, they (Ceria Alliance) have also told us that the project might reach completion earlier than scheduled,” he said.

The Bario Rural Water Supply Project includes a water treatment plant located at Pa’Umor, with the raw water intake from Sungai Dappur.

The water treatment plant should be able to process 1.5 million litres per day to be channelled to a storage tank at Pa’Ukat before being distributed to longhouses here.

Dr Rundi also commended the rural folk here for being patient and continuing to support the government, in that they had helped many elected people’s representatives retain their seats.

“We must also be grateful to our (Mulu) assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, who has been proactive in providing the best he could for his constituents. Today, we can see things moving in the right direction,” he said.

Dr Rundi also lauded Bario folk for being able to produce many intellectuals, despite having to deal with water problems for years.

“So, with this project materialised here, I am sure that we will have more improvements for many years to come.

“I hope that rural residents here would help the government take care of and maintain the project, which belongs to every one of you here.

“Our dream is to have similar facilities and amenities (just like) those enjoyed by people living in urban areas today,” he said.

Dr Rundi reminded the rural residents to emphasise education, which could help them elevate their living standards.

“I would like to call upon the people here to continue cooperating with the state government to ensure issues concerning basic needs such as clean water and electricity supply, as well as telecommunication services here can be resolved soon,” he added.

Assistant Minister of Water Supply Datuk Liwang Lagang, Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Ministry of Utilities permanent secretary Dato Alice Jawan, Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) director Chang Kuet Shian, Miri Resident Sherrina Hussaini, Miri District Officer Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and Ceria Alliance managing director Thomas Hii Tiong Kong were among those present at the event.