Six held over riot in front of police station

KUCHING: Six men have been arrested in connection with an altercation in front of the Mile 10 police station in Kota Padawan.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the suspects, aged between 20 and 27, were nabbed on Monday night and are being investigated under Section 148 for rioting, and Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

He said the fight occurred about 8.30pm on Sunday after two parties showed up at the police station to lodge their respective report over a car which was vandalised at the parking lot of a shopping centre at Mile 10.

“One of the suspects said he was unhappy after a motorist refused to give way on the road. He went on to tail the motorist to the shopping centre and damaged the latter’s car.

“Accompanied by their respective friends, the two went to the Mile 10 police station where the commotion later broke out,” he said in a statement yesterday.

A video recording of the altercation between the two sides was shared on social media, with netizens criticising the police over their failure to deal with the situation which happened at their doorstep.

Dev Kumar revealed that an internal investigation has been launched over the alleged non-action by police personnel, adding that there would be no further comment from the police on the matter until the internal probe is completed.

Police, meanwhile, obtained a five-day remand yesterday against five of the suspects for investigation under Section 148 of the Penal Code, and a one-day remand order against the sixth suspect under Section 427 of the Penal Code.