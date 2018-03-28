SRDC to legalise smoke houses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will legalise smoke houses (rumah asap) by issuing trading license, which include alcohol license, to the traders.

Chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said currently, Sibu Jaya, Sekuau, and Selangau have smoke houses.

“Currently, the smoke houses are still illegal and after this we are going to issue permits to them, they will have their own committees; these committees will look after the smoke houses.

“For the council part, we will collect the license fee and all the management of the smoke house will be done by the committees,” he said this at the press conference after the full council meeting this afternoon.

He said that smoke house is a good business opportunity for the traders and allow some of them to earn extra pocket money.

He said the council would control the number of smoke house traders.

“We do not want them to simply open these smoke houses anywhere; location is very important,” he said.

He also said that the issuing of permit would be done in stages starting with Sibu Jaya.