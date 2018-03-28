STA holds AGM, committee election

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Timber Association (STA) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, which saw Pemanca Datuk Wong Kie Yik re-elected as the association’s chairman for the 2018-2019 term.

Wong is joined by Tan Sri Datuk Ling Chiong Ho (vice chairman), David Tiong Chiong Ong (vice chairman), Dato Henry Lau Lee Kong (honorary secretary) and Philip Choo Kwong Hui (honorary treasurer).

Nine committee chairpersons who were also elected are Dato Sri Law Kiu Kiong (Hill Logging), Dato Tiong Ing (Log Marketing), Peter Ling Kwong Hung (Forest Plantation), Yek Siew Liong (Furniture and Other Woodworking), Penghulu Law Buong Hoo (Moulding), James Ling Lu Kiong (Panel Products), Annie Wong Haw Bing (Sawmilling), Philip Choo Kwong Hui (Swamp Logging), and Stephen Hii Hium Ung (Timber Products Marketing).

Earlier, Pemanca Wong said that STA’s subsidiary STA Training Sdn Bhd (STAT) has endeavored to work closely with both Forest Department Sarawak (FDS) and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) to ensure smooth implementation of The Forests (Trained Workmen) Rules 2015.

“STAT, which is currently the training provider appointed under the Rules, also aims to extend the training of the five prescribed skills sets under the Rules to all workmen in the forests, including those who are not under the employment of STA members.

“STAT and SFC had jointly conducted a series of roadshows in Miri, Bintulu, Sibu and Kuching to brief the industry on the implementation of the Rules under Section 51 of the Forests Ordinance 2015 as well as the skills sets offered by STAT,” he said.

Meanwhile, STA Mutual Sdn Bhd (STAM) has undertaken several corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects with STA member companies last year.

“Students studying in schools located within the concession areas of member companies had benefited from school bags and stationeries provided to them by STAM as well as better learning environment through repair works and improvements to the school’s facilities carried out by STA members with funding from STAM,” he said.

Other education initiatives by STAM including working with Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) to improve infrastructures of rural schools in Sarawak and the award of three scholarships to tertiary students and cash awards to an astounding 962 students who had excelled in their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) examinations in 2016.

“STAM also has plans to provide education assistance to 20 vocational students from Kota Samarahan Industrial Training Institute this year,” he revealed.

To accentuate STA’s commitment and belief in giving back to the society, Wong pointed out that STAM had also allocated RM1.07 million to 19 social and welfare organisations in Sarawak last year.

“STA hopes that this amount goes some way in assisting these organisations in financing and implementing specific projects and activities that will improve the overall quality of life and wellbeing of the needy,” he added.