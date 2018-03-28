State JKM to kick off welfare tour tomorrow

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A total of 76 volunteers from the State Social Welfare Department (JKM) will participate in the 1Malaysia Welfare Tour (KK1M) to reach out and deliver assistance to the needy particularly those under the department’s target groups.

State JKM director Abang Shamshudin Abang Seruji said the tour will kick off tomorrow starting from Kuching before heading for Samarahan, Pusa and Betong.

“The implementation of KK1M is an initiative under the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development.

“Prior to Kuching, the tour was carried out in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah before making its way here, with Sarawak being the final destination,” he told reporters when met after receiving the KK1M baton from Sabah General Welfare Services Department at Kuching International Airport (KIA) here today.

According to him, the JKM volunteers will be traveling to villages to provide services such as ‘gotong-royong’ to local communities especially those who are ill and/or living in dilapidated homes.

“Apart from that, they will also help those who have yet to register with JKM with their registration so that they are able to receive monthly welfare assistance from the department,” he remarked.

He added that the KK1M tour in Sarawak will end at Pusa with a closing ceremony expected to be officiated by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim on March 31.

Also present was Sabah General Welfare Services Department (Federal Division) deputy director Rogayah Awang Besar.