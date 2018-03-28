Warisan wants to split opposition votes, Yong claims

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee believes that Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) intends to split the opposition votes.

Yong, who is also deputy president of United Sabah Alliance (USA), claimed that Warisan has its agenda given that the party has kept on campaigning in opposition constituencies rather than Barisan Nasional (BN) areas.

He said Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal had been campaigning in Penampang, Matunggong, Kadamaian and even in Beaufort five times.

“He should have gone to Kalabakan, Kudat, Felda, Sukau, Libaran, Sugut and Banggi instead. He is splitting the opposition votes. I didn’t want to believe it, but it looks more and more like it to me,” he said in an interview here yesterday.

Yong also challenged Shafie for the third time to name the opposition party which the latter claimed to the BN-friendly, and to prove details to support his allegation.