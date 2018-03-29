394 projects to upgrade dilapidated schools – Mahdzir Khalid

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: As many as 394 projects are being carried out to upgrade dilapidated schools throughout the country, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said 158 of these projects were in Peninsular Malaysia, 120 in Sabah and 116 projects in Sarawak.

“These schools were selected for the upgrading because of their physical conditions which were inadequate, non-functioning and unsafe and could be dangerous,” he said in the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today, in reply to a question from Dr Mansor Abdul Rahman (BN-Sik).

Mahdzir said the schools were selected by the State Education Department and district officers and the upgrading works were done through the Industrial Building System which was cheaper.

In the Budget 2018, RM2.5 billion was allocated to upgrade dilapidated schools throughout the country with RM1 billion each for Sabah and Sarawak, and RM500 million for Peninsular Malaysia.

Mahdzir said RM1.25 billion would be utilised this year and the remainder next year. – Bernama