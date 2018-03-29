836 state Health Department staffers, officers receive excellence service award

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A total of 836 staffers and officers from the state Health Department received excellence service award today.

Those who served in the southern zone including Kuching, Samarahan, Serian and Sri Aman received the award from Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian during a ceremony held at the Penview Convention Centre here.

In addressing the recipients, Dr Sim said the award was meant to recognise and acknowledge the excellent work registered in the last one year.

He added that the award was also to motivate recipients to better their leadership skills so as to enhance service delivery.