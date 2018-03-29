Adaro wants to build an independent community through CSR

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TANJUNG, March 28: Coal mining company PT Adaro Indonesia wants to realize an independent community through its Corporate Social Responsibility program in Tabalong District, South Kalimantan, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“CSR program that we run must synergize with the potential of the region with the aim of building an independent community,” explained Head of External Relations Division of PT Adaro Indonesia Rizki Dartaman in Tanjung on Tuesday when receiving the visit of Acting Regent Tabalong Zony Alfianoor and his entourage.

One of them is a superior rubber plantation program it has built which has now reached 404 groups in the hope of becoming a productive resource.

In the field of education, PT Adaro Indonesia has awarded a Regional Delegate Scholarship to 165 Tabalong students to study at the Bogor Institute of Agriculture (IPB).

Up to now, 3,236 students from Tabalong are awarded scholarship from the company who hold permit of coal contract of work (PKP2B).

The working visit of the Acting Regent and members of the regional leader communication forum (Forkompinda) in addition to listening to the company’s related exposure also reviewed the mine site in the Tabalong area.

Zony conveyed this working visit in the framework of hospitality considering some members of Forkopimda are new officials.

“The local government fully supports PT Adaro’s activities in Tabalong since almost 80 percent of its workforce is local,” Zony explained.