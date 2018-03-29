Another record year for Koperkasa in 2017

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Koperasi Koperkasa Sarawak Berhad (Koperkasa) achieved another record year with revenues grew to RM9.4 million in 2017 from RM6.8 million in 2016.

Koperkasa state chairman Sajali @Ismail Ojek said the Board members have proposed to give a total dividend payout of 17 per cent this year for share, Monthly Recurring Deposit (MRD) and personal savings which would benefit some 25,000 members in Sarawak.

“This matter will be brought up during the Annual Delegates Meeting which has been scheduled on May 13. We are optimistic that this proposal will be well received and get the positive support from the representatives,” he told a press conference at Wisma Koperkasa here yesterday.

“In addition, we also proposed an allocation of RM750,000 for the Members Welfare Fund in order to help members in need,” he added.

With all the commitment demonstrated by board members, the management and representatives, he pointed out that Koperkasa can thus deliver the best services to its members.

“The confidence is also reflected in the increase of the purchase of shares by members from RM19 million to RM23 million in 2017,” he added.

Sajali emphasised that owing to the trust from all stakeholders coupled with significant achievement for another year, Koperkasa was appointed the ‘Leading Cooperative’ of the state’s credit and finance sector.

“The Malaysian Cooperatives Commission (SKM) also collaborated with Koperkasa to ensure all administrative matters are carried out smoothly and orderly according to rules and regulations as well as compliance with standard operating procedure (SOP),” he said.

“We also recorded an increase in memberships from year 2010 to 2017 with a total of 4,641 new members. In 2017 alone, there was 788 new members,” he revealed.

He thus urged civil servants and workers of Government Linked Companies (GLC) who had not registered to do so as the benefits of becoming Koperkasa members could be overwhelming including medical assistance, disaster relief and education assistance.

Meanwhile, Koperkasa will be holding its general meetings for Area 1 centered in Kuching on April 8 to be held at Stadium Perpaduan, Petra Jaya; for Area 2 in Sibu on April 1 and for Area 3 in Miri on April 22.

Also present were Koperkasa Jaya general manager Suria Muss, secretary Rumi Len, treasurer Kadir Sapian and other members.