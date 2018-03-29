‘Be wary of alternative treatments promoted on social media’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Patients with chronic kidney diseases are advised against trying out alternative treatments touted on social media as miracle cures.

Physician of Miri Hospital Dr Desmond Samuel said patients should instead seek trusted treatment such as dialysis at government or private hospitals or dialysis centres operated by non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“Don’t fall for their tricks or the false testimonies of those claiming to have been cured because once the kidneys lose their function, they cannot be cured, though dialysis can slow down the rate of deterioration.

“Kidneys are like filtering machines that remove waste from the body, level out the blood pressure, keep the bones strong besides ensuring the right amount of chemicals like potassium and sodium (salt) in the blood. They also

manufacture the hormone that causes the body to produce red blood cells.

“Once they stop working, kidneys need dialysis to take over their functions,” Dr Desmond said Tuesday when giving a talk on ‘Healthy Diet For Healthy Kidneys: A Healthy Diet to Prevent Early Onset of Renal Related Diseases’.

Dr Desmond added that dialysis will not cure kidney failure though it could prolong life.

“There are two routes for dialysis: haemodialysis through the arm cavity and peritoneal through the abdominal cavity.

“During dialysis, the blood is diverted outside the body through the dialysis machine, which filters and cleans it before returning it to the patient. Patients suffering chronic kidney disease will need dialysis or a kidney transplant at some point in their lives,” he said.

On when to start dialysis, he said it all depends on the patients’ age. At Miri Hospital, they have started dialysis sessions for the second youngest patient who is nine years old — each session lasting four hours. Each patient requires about three dialyses a week.

For the benefit of rural patients, the hospital makes available dialysis sessions in Batu Niah Health Clinic, while patients in Miri have it done at Miri Hospital, MRC Dialysis Centre or a private hospital here.

On the trend of kidney diseases, Dr Desmond said generally, the number had doubled from last year.

In 2006, a total of 3,710 cases were reported in the country and by 2015, it had risen to 7,597 cases – becoming the most common disorder afflicting people aged 40 and above.

Dr Desmond was among four speakers at a talk organised by Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, Miri and Inner Wheel Club (IWC) Miri in conjunction with World Kidney Day on March 8, 2018 to raise awareness and share information on kidney disease, and promote a healthy diet to overcome renal diseases.

Other speakers were Margaret Selina Paie who is a dietician from the hospital, Marie Trinnah LM Estiva, an editor for International Inner Wheel District 331 who is a dialysis patient; and kidney patient Mohd Fazlie Rosli @ Gomeng.

Also present were second vice-chairman of MRC Miri Chapter Datin Judy Wan Morshidi, assistant administrative officer Abdul Aziz Bujang

representing Pustaka Miri’s regional manager Salina Zawawi, and IWC Miri president Annie Tan.