BNM: 2016 household debt declined to 84.3 pct

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s household debt-to-gross domestic product declined to 84.3 per cent last year from 88.3 per cent in 2016, driven by stronger performance of the domestic economy and improvement in underlying trends in debt accumulation by households.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the growth of unsecured borrowings in the form of personal loans has been sharply lower, down to 2.5 per cent last year from 25.2 per cent in 2008, and the debt servicing ratios of most households remained within prudent levels.

It said the growth in household financial assets outpaced that of debt for the first time since 2012.

“The growth in household borrowings moderated for the seventh consecutive year and is now more in line with income growth,” BNM said in its Financial Stability and Payment Systems Report 2017 released yesterday.

The central bank said the banking sector’s profitability continued to improve, albeit the lower household income level, reflecting the slower growth in interest expenses and higher fee-based income from financing-related activities and stockbroking activities.

“Outstanding financing by banks grew 4.1 per cent to RM1,584.4 billion in 2017, driven mainly by financing to households and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In particular, growth in financing to SMEs remained healthy at six per cent,” it said.

It said the Islamic finance industry also maintained healthy levels of profitability and capitalisation last year with Islamic financing grew by 9.4 per cent, driven mainly by home and SME financing. — Bernama