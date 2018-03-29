‘Clearing of vegetables, fruit trees in front of houses to go on’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will continue with the clearing of vegetables and fruit trees planted in front of houses in Sibu Jaya.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the council started the clearing process last year in Lane 1 and Lane 2 of the township.

“We had issued notices to all households in Sibu Jaya last year, so the residents should be aware of our action.

“If households refuse to cut down the fruit trees in front of their houses, the council’s contractor will do it,” he told a press conference following a full council meeting yesterday.

He said the council made a decision last year to disallow residents in areas under its jurisdiction from planting vegetables and fruit trees in front of their houses.

He said this is to prevent the roots of the fruit trees from damaging the drains, while adding that banana trees have the potential to become breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes.

“The clearing process (of vegetables and fruit trees) will be done at Lane 3 and Lane 4 this year,” he said.

Sempurai, however, said the council may make exceptions for trees planted as decorations or landscape aesthetics.

He reiterated that poultry-rearing in front or at the back lane of houses is strictly prohibited, adding the council’s public health unit together with the police will conduct operations next month to demolish structures such as cages and coops.

“This is a housing area. Under the cleanliness by-law and local authority ordinance on nuisance, the rearing of livestock – especially pigs and ducks – is 100 per cent prohibited.”

He stressed that the measure is taken to prevent health hazards and not to make life difficult for the residents. Also present at the press conference were SRDC deputy chairman Robert Lau and secretary Justani Joni.