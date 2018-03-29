Companies urged to join forces with youths in sustainability projects

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: More companies are encouraged to explore strategic partnerships in environmental sustainability initiatives spearheaded by the youth, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Madius Tangau.

He said it was essential for the government to engage the private sector and empower youths to be part of the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) agenda from a sustainability perspective.

“Some innovations need a lot of funding from the government but sometimes we have constraints in funding, especially for big projects.

“But if we could come out with a business model to address this kind of issues, it would be fantastic,” he said at a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Ecoverse and Sime Darby Plantation Bhd to develop a sustainable bamboo plantation here yesterday.

Ecoverse, a youth-led enterprise, was represented by its founder, Christopher Louis Tan, while Sime Darby Plantation by its Principal Sustainability Officer, Lee Ming Enn.

Tan said Ecoverse’s goal was to create Malaysia’s first youth-led sustainability hub revolving around a bamboo plantation on its 32 hectares of native land where visitors could experience sustainable living lifestyle.

“Basically, we are providing ecotourism experiences but with a good cause to raise awareness on sustainability through our volunteering and conservation activities in Sabah,” he said.

Tan said through the three-year MoU, Sime Darby Plantation would provide technical support to assist research in bamboo plantation programme to create a bamboo forest carbon sink. — Bernama