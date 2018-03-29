Cops to call in organisers of protest outside parliament

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will be calling in the organisers of a protest held outside the Parliament building yesterday for holding it without a permit.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah said police had already identified the organisers and would call them in soon.

“Police will conduct an investigation because the organisers contravened the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) 2012,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He said it was estimated that more than 300 people took part in the march which was held at the National Monument and outside the Parliament building.

He said nothing untoward happened during the protest which began at 8am and although there were some minor incidents, they were brought under control by the 400 police personnel including the Federal Reserve Unit.

The organisers, members of Bersih 2.0, handed in a memorandum to protest the proposed redelineation of electoral boundaries.

Bersih 2.0 chairman Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari handed the memorandum to a representative of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia outside the gates of the Parliament building. — Bernama