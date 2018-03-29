Departments, NGOs take part in 1Malaysia Mini Welfare Tour

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: Six government departments and three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) participated in the 1Malaysia Mini Welfare Tour organised by the Welfare Department, here yesterday.

According to a press statement from the Welfare Department, the convoy made stopovers at seven places and was part of the national-level tour, which started in Pekan, Pahang on March 2 and will end in Pusa, near Betong on March 31.

Their first stopover here was a house at Jalan Haji Karim where participants donated a wheelchair, mattresses, pillows, diapers and foodstuff to a physically-impaired man and his family.

From there, they proceeded to Bulat, Sare, Sungai Meruton, Genting, Kerapak and Lubuk Lemba in Ulu Sarikei where they distributed foodstuff to the less fortunate.

The objectives of the programme were to inculcate the spirit of volunteerism in the community and to encourage people to pool their resources to help the needy.

Representatives from the divisional Welfare Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Health Department, Sarikei District Office, Resident Office, JCI Sarikei, Lions Club of Sarikei, and Bayong Senior Citizen Association were among the participants.

Sarikei Resident Mohd Junaidi Mohidin was on hand to flag off the convoy while SAO (Social) Jeffrey Jalong was among the participants who presented the donations.

Political secretary to chief minister Teng Ung Woo, acting Sarikei district officer Badjuri Bidin, Sarikei District Council secretary Henry Jalin, divisional Welfare officer Tang Kee Lee, District Bomba chief Suna Kaha, heads of various departments and community leaders were also present.