EC proposes renaming 12 parliamentary, 28 state seats

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission has recommended the renaming of 12 parliamentary constituencies and 28 state constituencies in Peninsular Malaysia in its Report on the Review of Electoral Boundaries.

The independent body has also recommended that the number of parliamentary and state constituencies in the peninsula remains unchanged.

Thus, for the coming 14th General Election (GE14), the number of parliamentary constituencies for the whole country remains at 222 and the number of state constituencies at 587.

GE14, however, will not see state elections in Sarawak which has 82 state constituencies.

Sarawak held its state elections on May 7, 2016.

The Review of Electoral Boundaries covered all the states in the peninsula and also the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan

The report was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

The proposed change of name of the constituencies involves amending the old form of spelling to the new and amendments such as the Serdang parliamentary seat now being known as Bangi; Kelana Jaya as Subang; Petaling Jaya Utara as Damansara; and Gelang Patah as Iskandar Puteri.

The review of the electoral boundaries is in accordance with Article 113 of the Federal Constitution and based on the principles and rules of review of electoral boundaries provided for in the constitution.

The last review of the electoral boundaries was done in 2003 and, according to the Federal Constitution, a review is

necessary at least once in eight years.

According to the report, the criteria for review was based on the geographical and topographical conditions of the constituencies; level of development; demographical conditions; density of population and number of electors; as well as basic infrastructure facilities such as roads and communication systems.

Local investigations were conducted on 600 of the 1,685 representations received.

The objections raised included those pertaining to the transfer of polling districts from one place to another as well as on the gap in the number of electors. — Bernama