Fatimah flags off 1Malaysia Welfare Tour 2018 Sarawak leg

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah flagged off the 1Malaysia Welfare Tour 2018 Sarawak leg at the Wisma Kebajikan here this morning.

It is participated by 72 people using 13 cars, one van and two motorcycles. The group will make their way from Kuching to Samarahan before ending in Betong on Saturday. Sarawak is the last leg of the tour.

“The objective of the Kembara (tour) is still the same, to reach out, find and help the needy, and at the same time, can inform the public that the government via the department is always finding ways to reach the people in need of our help. We can’t just sit in the office, we need to do outreach programme,” she said at the flagging off.

She added that this was to ensure that the wellbeing of the people are taken care of.

Though the number of recepients receiving monthly welfare aid is at 57,000, she believes that there are still more out there who don’t know where to go to apply for the aid, or how to fill in the relevant forms.

“We hope the public will know what are the services offered by the department through this programme.”

Ministry of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development permanent secretary Dr Saadiah Abdul Samat and State Welfare Department director Abang Shamshudin Abang Seruji were present at the event.