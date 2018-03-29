Man to hang for killing ex-girlfriend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The High Court here sentenced a man to death by hanging this morning after he was found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend two years ago.

The sentence was handed down by Judicial Commissioner, Dr Alwi Wahab after the prosecutor had successfully proven a prima-facie case against the accused.

Nasir Ramli, 30, from Lorong 5F-2a, Tudan Desaras, here was charged according to Section 302 of the Penal Code which carry a death penalty if found guilty.

Based on the charge, the accused had committed the murder of Norfisa Othman, 25 with intent.

The crime was committed between 11pm on June 5 and 1am on June 6, 2016, at Permyjaya here.

Post-mortem report revealed that the victim died due to severe injury on the head and her skull was cracked, believed to be hit using a hard and blunt object.

After committing the crime, the accused fled and was only arrested by the police in Kuching three months later.