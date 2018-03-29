Minister interrupts his own speech to render medical aid at function

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The groundbreaking ceremony of a modular construction system panel manufacturing plant officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg here yesterday was distracted momentarily when one of the attendees suffered from breathing difficulties.

In the incident at about 10.40 am, the victim, a senior citizen from Kampung Sejingkat here was attending the event on the project site at the Demak Laut/Sejingkat Industrial Park.

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who was delivering a speech at that time quickly sprang into action and immediately left the stage to help the victim.

The victim’s wife had earlier asked for public assistance after realising her husband’s condition.

Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, former Demak Laut assemblyman Datuk Dr Abang Abdul Rauf Abang Zen, who are both medical doctors, as well as members of the public attending the event also lend a helping hand.

Dr Sim, a cardiologist by profession, who was assisted by Dr Hazland, then proceeded to check the victim’s condition and his pulse rate before the senior citizen was taken to a nearby private medical centre for treatment.

After helping the victim, Dr Sim went back to the stage to continue his speech.

Abang Johari, in his speech, later praised Dr Sim for his prompt action, saying the SUPP president was a leader who was concerned about the welfare of the people as he interrupted his own speech to give medical aid. — Bernama