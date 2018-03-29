‘New method of paving roads reduces maintenance costs’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

THE use of new methods for road pavement in the country is expected to reduce maintenance costs by up to 30 per cent, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin said the new methods, such as cup-lump modified asphalt (CMA), cold In place recycling (CIPR) and polymer modified asphalt (PMA) had yielded good results and improved road quality.

“These new methods are among the efforts made by the ministry to improve the quality of roads in the country, including in Sabah, and reduce maintenance costs compared to existing conventional methods,” she said during the question and answer session yesterday.

She was responding to a question by Datuk Juslie Ajirol (BN-Libaran) on the proactive measures taken by the ministry to improve the condition of Sabah’s main roads, connecting one district to another, to ensure the convenience and safety of road users .

Besides the use of new methods, she said the ministry constantly monitored the performance of concessionaires through three visits a year and by having federal road monitoring coordination meetings four times a

year.

Replying to Juslie’s supplementary question on monitoring safety of roads which involved hazardous and risky slopes, Rosnah said the ministry had produced a slope hazard and risk map where data on the roads and slopes were classified according to high, medium and low categories.

“In addition, we are also implementing ‘slope mapping’ using the latest technologies, including Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), that is information on our inventory and slope profile, as well as aerial monitoring,” she said. — Bernama