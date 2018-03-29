Piasau rep among 1,200 across Sarawak taking part in Go Bald 10 event on May 13

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting will be among 1,200 persons in the state ready to go bald on May 13 in support of Go Bald, a charity fundraising campaign by Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS).

Ting said this year will be his second time participating since 2012, and he hoped to raise more money for SCCS to carry out its activities and support the patients.

“For this 10th edition Go Bald, I am supporting them (SCCS) not just in fundraising, but also by going bald to help create greater awareness of cancer among children as well as encourage society to support SCCS.

“SCCS has been doing excellent work for cancer patients and their families besides creating greater public awareness on the disease,” Ting said when handing over the sponsorship card to the president of Northern Sarawak Journalists Association, Andy Jong here recently.

Earlier, Jong led his exco members in paying a courtesy call on Ting at the office of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) here.

“I am inspired by Datuk Ting for his humble gesture to help others in need. This will be my first attempt at Go Bald and it will be the second charity project for that day – May 13. In the morning, I will take part in the Bomba (Fire and Rescue Department) fundraising run and after that, the Go Bald,” Jong said.

The main event for Go Bald 2018 will kick off in Kuching at CityONE Megamall on May 6; followed by Miri on May 13 at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall; Sibu on May 20 at Delta Mall; and end in Bintulu at Times Square Megamall on May 27.

SCCS president Jocelyn Hee when contacted said the response has been good so far, and hopes more people will support the cause by giving generously to participants of the charity project.

She said they are targeting to raise RM1 million from the state-wide event through the shaving of 1,200 heads.

“For the Miri sector, we hope to have 250 participants from only 100 last year,” she said, pointing out that those who voluntarily have their heads shaved demonstrate support for children battling cancer.

The money raised will be used for the upkeep of SCCS’ two halfway homes in Kuching and in Miri which incur an annual expenditure totalling RM3 million, and another RM1 million in expenses on medical and other necessities to provide care and comfort for the children.

The halfway homes currently provide accommodation for over 180 families while their children are being treated.

Those in Miri who want to join the Go Bald project can obtain survivorship pledge cards from the Somerset Hotel reception counter from 10am to 8pm daily, or from the SCCS Go Bald 10 booth at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall, from 10am to 8pm on weekends.

For details, contact SCCS on 016-5898062 (Genevieve Tan) or email gobald@sccs.org.my.

Alternatively, check out sccs.org.my/events/go-bald/ or visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/GoBald.