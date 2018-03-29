PJSR records RM26.2 mln in sales

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat (PJSR) or People’s Sales Programme Series recorded a sales value of RM26.2 million since its nationwide implementation from Jan 20 until March 26 this year with over 2.5 million visitors, the Dewan Negara was told yesterday.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the programme received overwhelming response with Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak as the three top states.

“This can be seen through PJSR sales in these three states. Kelantan recorded 66 PJSR series with sales value of RM5.4 million, Sabah 40 series with sales value of RM3.8 million and Sarawak 37 series with sales value of RM1.93 million.

“PJSR is organised from time to time at their respective places instead of daily because it involves various factors that need to be taken into account, among others, logistics, inventory, operation cost, location and others,” he said.

He was replying to a question from Senator Datuk Abdullah Mat Yasim on the number of PJSR being implemented and income earned.

He said the programme was more significant, practical and cost effective in accordance with the needs and spending patterns of the local community who tend to spend in bulk according to weekly or monthly requirements. — Bernama

The ministry would identify and encourage more industry players such as hypermarkets, wholesalers and manufacturers to participate as a corporate social responsibility by offering goods at lower than market prices, he added. — Bernama