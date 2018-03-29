‘Put up signage to warn public of croc presence’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Signboards warning the public on the presence of crocodiles must be placed near areas where the reptiles have been sighted.

Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh said such measures are needed to warn the public on the danger posed by crocodiles.

“It is important to warn the public of the dangers and existence of crocodiles in an area by putting up warning signage,” he told reporters at the Open Day of Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang here yesterday.

He said this in response to the sighting of crocodiles in a stream at Jalan Mulia 5c, Tudan here by villagers recently.

Len Talif also advised that permits must be obtained by those intending to catch or cull the reptiles.