Rural areas get more emphasis with funding from RTP

KUCHING: Rural areas will be given more emphasis with the availability of special funding under the Cabinet Committee for Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) which is chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

The setting up of RTP by the late chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem is one of three such initiatives to transform the whole state.

“We have been tasked to monitor vital projects in the rural areas especially those that encompass matters such as roads, schools, clinics, water and electricity supplies and broadband connectivity,” Masing said after chairing the committee meeting here yesterday.

He said the state government had set aside RM320 million for the purpose, and that the committee would implement the vital projects to improve the quality of life of the rural people.

“Rural areas need a lot of attention and our committee will continue to implement projects that directly benefit the people,” he said.

As a case in point, Masing, who is also Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation, revealed that the Lusong Laku Road in Belaga District would soon be upgraded after it had been abandoned by a logging company.

“Without the special fund, we will not be able to carry out the Lusong Laku Road project. But now we can do more to assist the people.”

The RTP committee members are Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin, Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Stephen Rundi, Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Assistant Minister of Water Supply Datuk Liwan Lagang, Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Assistant Minister of Transportation Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, and Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

Besides the RTP committee, there are other two committees, namely Committee for Economic Transformation under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Committee for the Transformation of the Civil Service under Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan.